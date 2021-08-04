49 minutes ago

Legendary former Hearts of Oak player Mohammed Polo has urged the club to keep hold of talented forward Daniel Afriyie Ankrah at least for one year.

The player has been in fine form for both club and country and has been linked with moves to clubs abroad.

Afriyie Barnieh has only five months to run on his contract with Accra Hearts of Oak and there have been talks about an extension but nothing has been agreed on as of now.

The phobians stand the risk of losing the player for free if they do not cash out on him or renew his contract which is close to expiring.

Speaking in an interview with OTEC FM, the former Hearts coach has urged the management of the club to keep the player for at least one more season.

"Afriyie Barnieh is one of the brightest spots in Hearts of Oak. The management should convince him to stay once they know he is somebody who can help the team,"

"They should make him feel comfortable and stay for at least one more season"

He has been the main source of goals for Hearts of Oak and also the Black Galaxies and scored on Tuesday in the friendly against 2022 World Cup host Qatar.