3 hours ago

Hearts of Oak Coach Samuel Boadu has named his squad their 34th match against WAFA to climax their league victory at Sogakope.

The Phobians are already the Champions but still eye the three point in the game to put the icing on the cake.

Below is the squad

Ben Mensa

Fatau Mohammed

Raddy Ovouka

Robert Addo Sowah

Mohammed Alhassan

Benjamin Afutu

Frederick Ansah Botwey

Salifu Ibrahim

Victor Aidoo

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Abdul Manaf Umar