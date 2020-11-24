4 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak have names a strong line up to face the miners this evening at the Accra Sports Stadium.

Goalkeeper Richard Attah is in post for the side while Raddy Ovouka and Larry Sumaila are on either flank at the back.

While Mohammed Alhasan and Nuru Sulley play as the center back pair.

In coach Edward Nii Odoom’s 4-3-3 formation,the midfield three includes Frederick Ansah Botchway, Benjamin Afutu and Emmanuel Nettey.

Patrick Razak makes his second debut for the Phobians since returning from a failed stint in Guinea with Kojo Obeng Junior and Daniel Afriyie the supporting cast in attack.