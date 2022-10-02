1 hour ago

Accra Hearts of Oak has named former Asante Kotoko assistant coach, David Ocloo as their new assistant head coach despite not having a head coach.

The capital-based side recently sacked their head coach Samuel Boadu after a string of poor results at the start of the season.

Hearts after sacking coach Samuel Boadu named youth team coach Samuel Nii Noi as the caretaker coach to be assisted by veteran goalkeeper Ben Mensah but have on Sunday evening announced former Liberty Professionals head coach David Ocloo as their assistant coach who will take charge of the team till a substantive coach is appointed.

According to the release, he will lead the club to prepare for their CAF Confederations Cup first leg match against Real Bamako of Mali.

David Ocloo was part of the assistant coaches at Kotoko last season when Dr Prosper Ogum led the club to the Ghana Premier League title.