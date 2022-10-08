2 hours ago

Interim Hearts of Oak coach David Ocloo has named his starting lineup for their CAF Confederations Cup first-leg clash in Bamako.

The new coach has made a few changes to the lineup with the introduction of Daniel Afriyie Barnieh, Eric Ofori Antwi, Fatawu Mohammed and Daniel Kordie .

The phobians qualified for Africa after winning the MTN FA Cup title last season after beating Bechem United on penalties.

Hearts were excluded from playing in the first preliminary matches as they awaited the winner of the tie between AS Douanes vs AS Bamako.

The Malian side defeated AS Douanes on penalty shootout to book their place in the next stage to face Hearts.

The first leg of the clash between Hearts of Oak and Real Bamako will be played at 4pm this evening.

Last season Hearts played in the CAF Champions League and were eliminated at the preliminary stage by eventual winners Wydad AC who eliminated Hearts of Oak from the CAF Champions League with a 6-2 aggregate win.

The last time they played in the Confederations Cup, it was another North African opponent JS Saoura who eliminated them on a 4-2 aggregate.

Below is Hearts of Oak starting line for ASR Bamako game

Eric Ofori Antwi (GK)

Dennis Korsah

Fatawu Mohammed (C)

Konadu Yiadom

Mohammed Alhassan

Caleb Amankwah

Daniel Kordie

Gladson Awako

Seidu Suraj

Daniel Afriyie Barnieh

Junior Kaaba