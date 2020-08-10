3 hours ago

It came as a hurricane when Accra Hearts of Oak announced that they have parted ways with key striker Joseph Esso as the past three seasons he has been their most important player.

Disagreement on contract valuation and length led to the club parting ways with the striker whose contract has expired.

But the supporters of the club are having none of that as they are trying all they can to persuade the player to lower his demands while management also ups the ante.

In a meeting chaired by 1st vice Chairman of the National Circles Council(NCC) Hon. Saliu Joe last Saturday in Accra,the supporters leadership asked the player to come down on his demands especially his decision to sign for only one year as they also talk to management of the club to up their bid to secure the services of the player.

"Many of us were taken aback at the news of the release of Joseph Esso so we spoke to management to find out and later met Joseph Esso" he told Oyerepa FM.

"One thing we realised was that both parties were not ready to come to a compromise, they had taken entrenched positions but we have told the player to come down on his demands of GHc 50,000 for a year ,the amount is not the issue but the duration he wants to sign"

"We are waiting to hear from the player and then meet management also so we find a way out of this" he added.