13 minutes ago

Former Hearts of Oak defender Joe Addo says the club's main problem inhibiting them from reaching the glory days is a lack of consistency.

In the early 2000's was the most successful spell of the club as they won six Ghana Premier League titles on a bounce while also lifting the CAF Confederations Cup and the CAF Champions league title in that period.

Hearts of Oak have struggled a lot in recent years having failed to win any major title of note since 2009 when they last lifted the Ghana Premier League.

Since Togbe Afede XVI took charge of the club, they have failed to win any major title and the former Corporate Affairs and Marketing Manager and also Chief Scout thinks is the trigger happiness of those in charge that is causing the problem.

According Joe Addo, Hearts need a long term coach who will be afforded the freedom to run the club without any problems.

He told Joy Sports, “the main thing that we lack is consistency, that’s the main thing. If we stick with one person and give him the freedom to run the club or let him coach the club. I think we will go somewhere”.

“But when we start changing our objectives and our directions every now and then, we are disjointed, it makes it very difficult to go the straight line, he noted”.