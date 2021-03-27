31 minutes ago

Accra Hearts of Oak have appointed former Medeama SC goalkeepers trainer Eric Amponsah to their technical team.

The new look Hearts of Oak team culled from Medeama is finally taking shape with the latest addition of a goalkeepers trainer.

Coach Samuel Boadu started the Medeama exodus before Hamza Obeng joined as an assistant coach.

Eric Amponsah has now completed the Medeama clean sweep.

The CAF license A holder who specializes in goalkeepers left Medeama after expiration of his contract with the Tarkwa based side.

Hearts of Oak have been relying on former Black Stars trainer Richard Kingson as their interim goalkeepers trainer with the resignation of former trainer Ben Owu some months ago.

His addition is expected to strengthen further the Hearts of Oak technical team and also improve the goalkeepers.