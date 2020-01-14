1 hour ago

Accra Hearts of Oak on deadline day Monday squeezed through some few additions in order to bolster their playing squad in the Ghana Premier League season.

The Phobians added industrious midfielder Emmanuel Nettey to their ranks on the final day of the transfer window.

Hearts lost their initial two matches in the ongoing Premier League but recorded their first victory last Sunday and have decided to further augment the squad with new additions.

The midfielder who last played for Inter Allies was a free agent after leaving the eleven is to one side in 2018.

Terms of his contract duration was not made public as the club have now decided not to divulge such information to the public.