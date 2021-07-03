2 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak has been named as the Male Team of year in the 2021 Ghana Football Awards held in Accra.

The beat competitions from Great Olympics and the Black Satellite.

The Phobians have been on a resurgence the season, putting them just 6 points away from clinching their first league title in nine football seasons.

The top league with 59 points after 31 matches and in the Round 32 of the MTN FA cup

At the awards ceremony held at the Accra International Conference Centre, the splendid performance of the Rainbow club earn them more votes over their competitors.

They have the highest number of points with the highest number of goals.

They have gone 14 Matches unbeaten and on a verge of making history by ending eight seasons of trophy draught.