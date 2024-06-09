4 hours ago

Hearts of Oak and Great Olympics played to a goalless draw at the Accra Sports Stadium on Sunday, leaving both teams in perilous positions as they fight to avoid relegation.

In the intense Mantse Derby, neither team managed to break the deadlock.

The match was not without controversy, as Hearts of Oak had a potential goal disallowed.

A mistake by Olympics goalkeeper Benjamin Asare gave Hearts an opportunity, but after their first shot was blocked, the rebound was not counted because the referee whistled to end the half.

This decision left Hearts of Oak fans visibly upset.

The game was evenly matched, with both teams sharing 50% possession and three goal attempts each, resulting in a stalemate.

With this result, both teams face crucial final matches to secure their spots in the league.

Hearts of Oak must win against Bechem United away, while Great Olympics will host relegated Real Tamale United in Accra.