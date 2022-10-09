3 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak have apologized for their shambolic performance in their 3-0 trouncing at the hands of AS Real Bamako on Saturday.

The club posted the apology on their official Twitter handle:

"We sincerely apologize for the loss. We will work extra hard to put smiles on the faces of all Phobians. We are grateful to our fans who came to support us against Real Bamako. To our fans back home we say thank you as well. We never say die"

Malian side AS Real Bamako handed the phobians a 3-0 pummeling at the Sade 26 Mars in a one-sided game.

Real Bamako was quick off the block and posed all the relevant questions to the phobians and their persistence quickly paid off in the 11th minute.

A cross from the right side was connected home by Ibrahima Sidibe from close range to hand the home side the opener.

The closest Hearts of Oak came to equalizing was in the 17th minute when Gladson Awako's carefully struck freekick beat the goalkeeper but came off the upright.

Hearts of Oak shot themselves in the foot as Dennis Korsah put the ball in his own net under pressure from the opposing side to make it 2-0 in the 30 minute.

The first ended 2-0 in favour of Real Bamako but Hearts returned from recess with renewed energy as they tried to reduce the deficit.

Caleb Amankwah sent a missile from range toward goal but missed by a few inches as Daniel Afriyie-Brnieh also went close with an opportunity in the 68th minute.

Real Bamako rounded up the resounding victory with a goal in the 76th minute through Cheicka Diakite