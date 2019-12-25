2 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak have promoted Edward Nii Odoom as interim coach of the side ahead of the new season with the future of head coach Kim Grant in doubt.

Management of the club have ordered Kim Grant to step aside hence opening the door for the assistant to step in on interim basis.

The English trained coach has been forced to watch from the sidelines after failing to meet the required coaching certification in order to train a team in the Ghana Premier League.

Edward Nii Odoom will have to take charge of the team when Berekum Chelsea visit the phobians on Saturday in the Ghana Premier League opener.

Edward Nii Odoom is no stranger to this stop gap role as he performed a similar duty when Henry Wellington was axed last September.

The former Tema Youth trainer will try to make a mark for himself this time round having been handed the job in the interim.

Hearts of Oak will cross swords with Berekum Chelsea on Saturday 28th December 2019 in their Ghana Premier League season opener.