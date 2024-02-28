5 hours ago

Hearts of Oak has announced the appointment of Togbe Afede XI and Delali Anku-Adiamah as interim directors following the dissolution of the club's board of directors.

The decision aligns with the majority shareholder's commitment to reconstitute the board at the upcoming Annual General Meeting (AGM), scheduled to occur before the end of March 2024.

According to a statement released by the club, the dissolution of the board necessitated compliance with Section 171(1) of the Companies Act, 2019 (Act 992), which mandates that a company formed after the commencement of this Act must have at least two directors, with one being ordinarily resident in Ghana.

Togbe Afede XIV, Chairman of Strategic Initiatives Ltd, will resume his role as Executive Chairman of Accra Hearts of Oak, while Delali Anku-Adiamah, Managing Director of Strategic African Securities Ltd, will join the board as a director.

The club expressed appreciation to the outgoing board members for their exceptional leadership and oversight in managing the club's affairs over the past 12 years.

During their tenure, the club achieved numerous successes on and off the pitch, including significant infrastructure developments.

The newly reconstituted board will be officially approved at the upcoming AGM.

The club is confident that this change will contribute to its goals of attaining pre-eminence on the African continent and beyond.