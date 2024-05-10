8 hours ago

Kwame Opare Addo, Director of Communications at Hearts of Oak, has moved to dispel any uncertainty surrounding the future of midfielder Salifu Ibrahim.

Amid speculation regarding Ibrahim's contract, which is set to conclude at the end of the current season, Opare Addo has provided clarity on the situation, affirming the club's ongoing discussions with the 23-year-old and his representatives.

Contrary to rumors suggesting otherwise, Opare Addo assured fans that Hearts of Oak remains keen on retaining Ibrahim's services.

"We are still in talks with the player and his representatives, and when everything is concluded, we will not hide it from anyone," he stated.

Acknowledging Ibrahim's pivotal role within the team, Opare Addo emphasized the club's commitment to securing his future. "But I can confirm the club is very much interested, so we are in serious discussion with him."

Salifu Ibrahim, a standout performer for Hearts of Oak, has garnered attention for his promising talent, particularly since his notable breakthrough.

His instrumental contribution to the club's success, including their 2021-22 Ghana Premier League title triumph, underscores his significance within the Phobians setup.

As negotiations continue, Hearts of Oak supporters can rest assured that the club is actively engaged in securing Ibrahim's continued presence, recognizing his potential to shape the team's future success.