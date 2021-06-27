36 minutes ago

Accra Hearts on Sunday stunned archrivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko by 1-0 to take a commanding lead of the 2020/21 league.

The Phobians needed nothing but win to consolidate their chances of winning their first league title in 11 years.

They both were tied on 56 points before the Sunday's game but it was Samuel Boadu side who triumphed in style.

The Accra-based side have taken a three points lead at the top of the table thanks to their win via a solitary strike by in-form midfielder Daniel Afriyie Barnie in the 66th minutes in their top-of-the-table clash.

The two giants were level on 56 points ahead of Sunday's match at the Accra Sports Stadium but the victory over the Porcupines, who were second-placed, means Hearts have now taken a threee point lead.

Hearts of Oak now have 59 points from 31 mamtches while Kotoko have 56 points after the same number of matches played according to the statistic from Livescore.com.gh.

The Phobians will need at least six points in the three remaining matches to grab their first league in the eight football seasons.

The table from the live score updates from the match can be found via this link