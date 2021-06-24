1 hour ago

Accra Hearts of Oak jumped a Legon Cities hurdle with a 2-1 victory in their Matchday 30 clash at the Accra Sports to set a showdown with archrivals Asante Kotoko on Sunday.

Three goals ten minutes capped off a great Premier League week but it was the Phobians who returned to league summit with heads up and chests out.

Obeng Junior and Ansah Botwey scored to give the Phobians a reason to feel like League contenders before Cities' Adebayor pulled one back.

They Phobians were under pressure to win the Thursday's game after Kotoko had won against Karela a day earlier.

A moment of brilliance from Daniel Afryie Barnie made things so simple for Obeng Junior to put Phobians ahead with just a tap in on the 30th minutes

The under 20 skipper picked a pass from Patrick Razak, slalomed his way through the defence of Cities before delivering pass to unchallenged Obeng Junior.

Ansah Botwey, who was making his league debut for the Phobians since returning from injury, made it two in the 38th minutes for the Phobians with a rebound after the Legon Cities Keeper parried Ibrahim Salifu's corner back to play.

But the Phobians had to sit on tentahooks after Adebayor grabbed a consolation for Cities on that 40th minutes with his freekick beating Goalkeepers Richard Attah.

Cities kept hitting hard for an equaliser but it was the Phobians who held on to the end of the first half.

The second half was largely for Legon Cities as they pushed more attackers into the game, but Samuel Boadu responded by introducing Caleb Amankwah and William Denkyi to curb the incessant attack from Cities.

Hearts could have grabbed their third in the 67th minutes but Obeng Junior's shot got blocked by his own Afryie Barnie.

Much as Cities had fought to get a point from the game, it was the defensive set up of Hearts that ensured their lead remains protected to maintain their stay at the top of the league.