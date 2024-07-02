3 hours ago

Dr. Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe, a board member of Hearts of Oak and former chairman of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), has announced his intention to reveal extensive corruption within the Ghana Premier League.

Speaking to Graphic Sports, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe claimed to have substantial evidence against club officials engaging in bribery and unethical practices to influence match outcomes.

Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe revealed he is compiling a comprehensive dossier, including documents and pictures, to substantiate his claims. He emphasized his commitment to bringing these corrupt practices to light, stating:

"I'm deeply going into some of our past Premier League matches and I will expose some of them publicly with documents and pictures to support my argument."

He highlighted instances where club officials had allegedly contacted players before matches, offering bribes to underperform or play leniently in favor of the opposing team. He mentioned:

"Players have openly declared how they have been influenced with cars by managers of different clubs just to play foul for their own team."

In his statement, Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe also urged current football managers to learn from these past issues and avoid using corrupt methods to achieve success, advocating for integrity and fair play in Ghanaian football.

This bold move by Dr. Nyaho-Tamakloe aims to cleanse the sport of unethical practices and restore the credibility of the Ghana Premier League.

The football community eagerly awaits the publication of his findings and the potential impact on the league's future.