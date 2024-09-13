3 hours ago

The Accra Hearts of Oak Board has reaffirmed its unwavering confidence in the club’s technical team and players, led by head coach Aboubakar Ouattara, as they navigate the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season.

In a statement released on September 13, 2024, the board expressed their full trust in the team’s potential to achieve success and urged all supporters, affectionately known as Phobians, to unite in backing the squad.

Following a recent meeting with the technical team and players, the board underscored the critical importance of discipline, competitiveness, and adherence to the coach’s strategies.

They emphasized the need for players to maintain professional standards and avoid actions that could negatively impact their careers.

With 33 Premiership matches remaining, Hearts of Oak’s management has charged the players to tackle each game with determination, invoking the club’s renowned "Never Say Die" spirit.

Looking ahead to a crucial fixture against Kpando Heart of Lions on Sunday, the board extended their best wishes to the team and encouraged fans and stakeholders to refrain from negative comments that could undermine the team's morale or reputation.