23 minutes ago

Hearts of Oak have reinforced their goalkeeping department with the signing of experienced goalkeeper Benjamin Asare.

The former Great Olympics shot-stopper joins the Phobians following his departure from their rivals at the end of the previous season.

Asare, who was the Ghana Premier League's top clean-sheet keeper last season, is anticipated to step into the role of first-choice goalkeeper for Hearts of Oak.

His arrival comes in the wake of the club's decision to release three goalkeepers, including Richard Attah.

In welcoming Asare, the club tweeted, "Welcome Home Numero Uno, Benjamin Asare. Phooobia Masters!!!!!" The new signing shared his enthusiasm for the move in a social media video, stating, "Phobia, I am ready for you."

Asare will integrate into the team’s pre-season preparations at the Kpobiman Complex.

He is expected to make his debut in the Homowo Charity Cup match against Hearts of Lions on August 11, 2024.