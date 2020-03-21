42 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League side Accra Hearts of Oak have now called off training and given the squad a break after initially deciding to continue training.

Amid the coronavirus scare, the league was temporarily suspended as the President placed a ban on public gathering ,sporting activities and the closing down of schools.

The phobians initially announced that they will not break camp and will be engaging in specialized training regimes but on Friday the club decided to break camp indefinitely.

Accra Hearts of Oak announced this on their twitter handle on Friday.

"@HeartsOfOakGH has suspended all training activities until further notice." It posted.

