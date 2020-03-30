1 hour ago

CEO of Accra Hearts of Oak Mr Frederick Moore has explained the internal mechanism the club uses to sign players, dismantling the assertion he is not in charge of player recruitment in the club.

It comes in the wake of speculations that charteted accountant is not on top of issues when it come to player signings.

In an interview with Kumasi 104 FM, he explained that as the! CEO of the club, no player can be signed without his knowledge, urging the media to do through checks before the report.

"You have been told I said I didn’t know about Hearts signing a player?," more asked.

"It’s a miscommunication and I don’t have any problem with that. I know what I said because there were two people in the room."

"I initially said I was going into a meeting so I will not discuss individual players,I never discussed individual players on any platform,that is the job of the PRO."

He explained that as a club everybody in the office plays their underlined role to ensure proper organisational tasks are adhered to in a professional manner.

"Every contract that is signed,we put our stamp at where the signature of our CEO or MD is,that CEO or stamp sits in my office so how on earth can we sign a player and I will not know.

"All I did was to refer the interviewer to Opare,I don’t know how that information got transformed . I really don’t like talking about these type of things because it brings nothing better to Hearts.

"What I want to talk about and do is to make sure my actions progress and not talking about rumours and gossips. These things doesn’t bother nor interest me. I’m not here because I want to be famous,I’m here because I believe I can take Hearts of Oak higher. As a people,we should learn how to build rather than destroy."

The club has earmarked some five players to augment their squad ahead of the second window of the league which has been suspended due to the dreaded Coronavirus.

It announced the signing of Nigerian international Abdourahamane Mamane Lawali, and still operating in the market to grab some few players for the 2019/20 challenge.