4 hours ago

Hearts of Oak's Executive Board Chairman, Togbe Afede, has voiced his frustration over a recent demonstration by a faction of the club's supporters against the board's leadership.

Expressing surprise at the protest, Togbe Afede questioned the demonstrators' motives, highlighting the extensive infrastructural developments initiated during his tenure.

During a visit to the club's Phobia House on Tuesday, he stated, "Yes, I heard that some people were going on a demonstration yesterday, and I asked myself, 'what do they want? What do they want?'"

He emphasized the significant progress made under his leadership, noting, "What do they want that we haven’t done? We’ve done everything. After all this, the only thing that Hearts don’t have is a stadium."

Togbe Afede further asserted, "We are streets ahead of all our counterparts. I would even say that we will come out as one of the very best in the whole of the subregion."

While Togbe Afede's off-field contributions have been substantial during his decade-long tenure, the club's on-field performance has not matched these achievements.

Despite winning one league title and two FA Cups, Hearts of Oak's recent results have fallen short of expectations, prompting discontent among some sections of the fanbase.