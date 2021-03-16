11 minutes ago

Ghana Premier League giants Accra Hearts of Oak are interested in signing combative Medeama SC midfielder Richard Boadu aka Agadas in the current transfer window which closes on Thursday.

The player is a firm favourite of new Hearts of Oak coach Samuel Boadu with the pair working together during their time at Medeama.

Hearts of Oak are intent on adding the tireless midfield dynamo to their ranks as they bid to launch an assault on the league title when the second round begins.

The club are planning to launch a mammoth bid which will convince the mauve and yellows to let go off their prized asset.

Board and management of Hearts are currently putting finishing touches to the transfer plans and see the Medeama midfielder as the final piece in their jigsaw puzzle having already added Eleven Wonders' attacking midfielder Ibrahim Salifu and free agent Caleb Amankwaah.

Richard Boadu is contracted to Medeama until 2024 after signing a contract extension last year.

The player came close to joining Kumasi Asante Kotoko before the start of the 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season.