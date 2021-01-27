2 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak have joined the tall list of clubs that are interested in signing Techiman Eleven Wonder's star man Salifu Ibrahim.

The player has been one of the star performers in this season's Ghana Premier League campaign after ten round of matches.

Salifu Ibrahim has attracted a lot of admirers with Hearts of Oak gaffer, Kosta Papic said to be a keen admirer of the talented youngster.

It is believed the capital based club have made an enquiry about the availability of the player as they are keen to fortify their squad with the second transfer window set to open on the 16th February 2021.

According to sources, the player has some few months left on his existing contract and the club is keen on cashing in on him rather than losing him for free.

Hearts have reportedly been in touch with the player and his representatives who would not mind moving to Accra.

Salifu Ibrahim has been crowned man of the match five times outr of the ten games played so far this season and was in contention for the Ghana Premier League Player of the month December award which eventually went to Gladson Awako.

The former Unistar Academy player has made nine appearances so far this season scoring once and making three assists.

The likes of Medeama SC, AshantiGold SC, Karela United and Asante Kotoko have all been credited with interest in the midfielder.