Accra Hearts of Oak have been crowned Ghana Premier League champions in the 2020/2021 season after drawing 1-1 with Liberty Professionals

The phobians have ended a 12 year wait for the Ghana Premier League title after edging fierce rivals Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

Since winning the league title in 2009 under Serbian trainer Kostadin Papic, coach Samuel Boadu has masterminded a first league title for Hearts.

With a game to spare Hearts of Oak are four points adrift second placed Kumasi Asante Kotoko.

The club's march towards the league title began with their third coach of the season after a stop start approach from Edward Oddom the phobians replaced him with the man who won their last league title Kosta Papic but after barely three months in charge he left his post.

Coach Samuel Boadu unceremoniously left Medeama SC at the start of the second round and joined Hearts of Oak a week later just before the second round started.

Under his watch in 17 matches the former Asokwa Deportivo gaffer won 11 matches drew 4 and lost just two matches with one game to spare to win the Ghana Premier League title.

Coach Samuel Boadu has won his first trophy as a coach as he has been unlucky with Medeama the last three years when his side were leading the league table but the league was truncated due to differing matters.

The victory means the 2000 CAF Champions League winner will be making a return to Africa's most pretigious club competition for the first time in a decade.

The Ghanaian giants last success on the continent was winning the CAF Confederation Cup in 2004, the first club to win the second tier club competition on the continent. They beat rivals Asante Kotoko on penalties to win the trophy.