2 hours ago

Hearts of Oak are close to signing a huge deal with beverage manufacturing company Kasapreki Company Limited according to multiple reports.

It is reported that officials of Hearts are in advance talks with the indigenous beverage manufacturing Company over a juicy deal.

Far from advertising any of their alcoholic beverages, the phobians will instead have Awake Purified Drinking Water as their official water sponsors.

Hearts of Oak will have some of their products customized with their colors and sold to the benefit of both parties.

The phobians do not have any lead sponsor and will greatly welcome this piece of news as it will assuage their huge financial burden.

Hearts have on their books a one year rolling contract with GOIL and StarLife Assurance as their fuel and insurance partners while they are kitted by Umbro and fintech company Cloud Africa as partners.