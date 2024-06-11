1 hour ago

Hearts of Oak's head coach, Ouattara Aboubakar, is resolute in his mission to lead his team to safety in the Ghana Premier League.

Currently positioned at 14th in the league standings, the Phobians are battling to avoid relegation following a recent goalless draw against Accra Great Olympics, which has left them in a precarious situation.

Despite their strong performance against Great Olympics, Coach Aboubakar expressed frustration over their current standing.

He believes that with more consistent performances like the one against Olympics, the team would be in a better position.

However, Aboubakar remains optimistic and emphasized that the team’s fate is within their own control as they prepare for a crucial match against Bechem United on June 15th.

"We are starting preparation from Tuesday before we go to Bechem for the last match. The future is in our hands, not from anybody but from us. We are going to fight to get that win and stay in the league," he stated.

Facing Bechem United, who are currently placed seventh, will be a significant challenge for Hearts of Oak in the final round of league games.

The match is crucial for the Phobians, as a win is essential to secure their place in the Premier League.