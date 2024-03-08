5 hours ago

Hearts of Oak's coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, is calling for patience from the club's fans as he strives to lead the team to greater heights.

Ouattara took charge ahead of the second round of the 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season and has overseen two consecutive victories, signaling a promising start to his tenure.

During his brief time at the helm, Hearts of Oak has experienced a resurgence in form, climbing from 11th to seventh position on the league table.

In a message to the media, the Ivorian coach urged supporters to remain patient as he works to build a competitive and resilient team.

"Whether we win or lose, it's all part of the process, but I urge the fans to remain patient with the team," Ouattara emphasized.

As the Phobians gear up for their matchday 20 encounter against Bofoakwa Tano, scheduled to take place at the WAFA Park in Sogakope, Ouattara and his squad are focused on maintaining their positive momentum.

Originally slated to be held at the Baba Yara Stadium, the venue was changed to Sogakope at the decision of the club's leadership.

With aspirations to uphold their flawless start to the second half of the domestic top-flight campaign, Hearts of Oak is determined to continue their upward trajectory under Ouattara's guidance.