2 hours ago

Hearts of Oak coach Aboubakar Ouattara has shouldered the blame for his team's loss to FC Samartex in the recent Ghana Premier League fixture, marking his first defeat since assuming the role.

In a highly anticipated match on matchday 23, the league leaders stunned the Phobians, who had been showcasing remarkable form under the Ivorian tactician.

Evans Osei Wusu's double ensured that the Timber Giants clinched all three points, further solidifying their position at the summit of the league standings.

Despite Hearts of Oak's efforts to sway the outcome, including Hamza Issah's goal upon his return from injury, it wasn't sufficient to overturn the result.

Reflecting on the defeat, Ouattara conceded to making decisions that didn't yield the desired outcome, taking full accountability for the loss.

"I believe I made an erroneous decision that impacted the team, and for that, I take full responsibility. Samartex is a formidable side, and their position atop the league standings is well-deserved. I extend my congratulations to them," he remarked.

Nevertheless, Ouattara remains optimistic about his capability to rectify mistakes and guide the team towards a stronger resurgence.

"Several adjustments are necessary. Primarily, I must rectify my errors before addressing the players," he emphasized.

With Hearts of Oak currently occupying the ninth spot on the Ghana Premier League table with 32 points from 23 matches, they are resolute in accumulating vital points in their remaining 11 games to conclude the season on a positive note.

Their upcoming challenge will be a home encounter against Bibiani Gold Stars.