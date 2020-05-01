2 hours ago

Ghana Premier League giants Hearts Of Oak have completed the signing of highly rated Nigerian striker Kuti Ademola on a two-year deal.

The Phobians completed the deal for their latest acquisition on Tuesday ahead of the start of the second half of the 2019-20 Ghanaian top flight season.

"Heart of Oak is delighted to announce the signing of striker, Kuti Ademola. The lanky Nigerian professional has signed a two-year contract with the club", a club statement read.

The Nigerian youngster signed a two-year contract with the Phobians in the presence of his agent after passing the mandatory medical ran at the club’s medical centre.

Ademola is expected to partner Joseph Esso and new striker Abednego Tetteh in Edward Odoom’s 5-2-3 formation when the league resumes as the club hope to end their run without a league trophy since they last lifted it in 2009 season.