57 minutes ago

Head coach of the Black Stars B, Annor Walker has handed call ups to 43 players to begin camping on Wednesday as they prepare for assignments ahead.

The list is dominated by players from Accra Hearts of Oak with the Ghana Premier League champions having eight players from the tall list of players.

Accra Hearts of Oak have undoubtedly been the best team domestically and are on course to win the double as they are in the finals of the MTN FA Cup.

Two goalkeepers from Hearts of Oak namely Richard Attah and Richard Baidoo who has returned to his parent side Hearts of Oak from his loan spell at Karela United.

Hearts captain and right back Fatawu Mohammed, center back Robert Addo, midfield dynamo Benjamin Afutu and Frederick Ansah Botchway have all been invited.

Others include player of the season contender Salifu Ibrahim, the influential Daniel Afriyie Barnieh after an eye catching season have been called up to the Black Stars B camp.

The invited players are expected to report to the Ghanaman Soccer Centre of Excellence in Prampram on Wednesday August 4.

Below are the players from Hearts of Oak:

Richard Attah, Richard Baidoo, Fatawu Mohammed, Robert Addo, Benjamin Afutu, Frederick Ansah Botchway, Salifu Ibrahim and Daniel Afriyie Barnieh.