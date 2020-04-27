2 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak have reached a partnership deal with television broadcasting giants Ghana Television, to televise the team's training activities and documentaries about the club.

The new deal will see activities of the club being broadcast as part of strategies to market the club.

Reports indicate that there are no cash components in the deal for now in what looks like a barter deal between both parties.

But according to report the club will have a percent should Ghana Broadcasting Corporation, GBC secure sponsorship for the deal.

GTV Sports Plus will be covering three training sessions of Hearts of Oak every week including live interviews of players and technical team at the Pobiman Training Grounds.