2 hours ago

Ghana's representatives in the CAF Confederations Cup, Accra Hearts of Oak have been exempted from participating in the preliminary round of the 2022/2023 tournament.

Hearts will be representing Ghana in the competition after winning the MTN FA Cup trophy last season by beating Bechem United 2-1.

The MTN FA Cup winners are among thirteen(13) clubs who have been granted a waiver from CAF from participating in the first round of the preliminary round of the second-tier competition.

Clubs that have been excluded are USM Algers, JS Saoura, GD Sagrada, CS Noirs, DCM Pembe, Pyramids FC RS Berkane, Marumo Gallants, AzamFC, CS Sfaxien, Club Africain, Zesco United.

Last season Hearts played in the CAF Champions League and were eliminated at the preliminary stage by eventual winners Wydad AC who eliminated Hearts of Oak from the CAF Champions League with a 6-2 aggregate win.

The last time they played in the Confederations Cup, it was another North African opponent JS Saoura who eliminated them on a 4-2 aggregate.

The draw for the 2022-2023 TotalEnergies CAF Interclub competitions Preliminary Rounds will be conducted on Tuesday, 09 August 2022 in Cairo, Egypt at 16h00 local time.

Below is the list from CAF:

Preliminary rounds’ dates: