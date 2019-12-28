12 minutes ago

Hearts of Oak have announced club captain Fatawu Mohammed has extended his contract with the club after protracted negotiations with the side.

The Phobians have been in negotiations with the right full back for long spells as his contract was set to expire with the capital based club.

Fatawu Mohammed has signed a two year contract with the Phobians and will look to hit the ground running in the Ghana Premier League.

Hearts announced the contract extension via their official twitter handle:

Our Captain, Fatawu Mohammed extends his contract. #FatawuSigns

The full back has been a long serving member of the Ghanaian giants after joining from lower tier side Real Tamale United in 2013.

He was part of the Black Stars B team that finished second in the Wafu nations cup and was named in the team of the tournament.