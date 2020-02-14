1 hour ago

Ghanaian Premier league giants Hearts of Oak have agreed a contract extension with indigenous oil marketing company Ghana Oil Marketing Company (GOIL).

This follows the expiration of their contract with Hearts of Oak in August 2019.

According to the club they have agreed to a one year contract extension with the oil marketing company subject to renewal.

GOIL usually supplies its sponsors with fuel and an unspecified amount of cash for every month.

In a statement released by the club, it read "Ghana Oil Company (GOIL), has renewed their sponsorship with Accra Hearts of Oak following successful talks between the two parties. The sponsorship starts from February 2020, and, it's for a one-year renewable period."

The partnership has been in existence since 2017.