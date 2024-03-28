1 hour ago

Hearts of Oak forward Hamza Issah has pledged to lead the team in their unwavering pursuit of success, aiming to restore joy to the faces of the club's supporters following a disappointing loss to FC Samartex.

The Phobians encountered a setback with a 2-1 defeat against Ghana Premier League leaders FC Samartex at the Nsenkyire Sports Complex, marking their first loss in six games under new head coach Aboubakar Ouattara.

Despite the defeat, Issah, currently the club's top scorer, assured Hearts of Oak fans of the players' full commitment to turning their fortunes around through relentless effort and hard work.

"Sad that we lost the game but we will rise above with determination and hard work. All we need is support from our fans," Issah expressed.

He acknowledged the steadfast support of the fans, even in the face of defeat, and stressed the team's determination to reciprocate that support with improved performances on the field.

Looking ahead to their next match against Bibiani GoldStars in match week 24 of the Ghana Premier League, Hearts of Oak are eager to bounce back and secure positive results. Currently positioned eighth in the league standings, the team remains focused on climbing the ranks and achieving their season objectives.