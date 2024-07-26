3 hours ago

Hearts of Oak goalkeeper Eric Ofori Antwi has publicly accused the club of neglecting him following a long-term injury that has kept him sidelined for 11 months.

The former Medeama SC player has been waiting for approval from the club to undergo surgery, but the necessary procedure has yet to be sanctioned.

In an interview on Medeama FM, Ofori Antwi expressed his frustration and disappointment with Hearts of Oak for abandoning him during a critical time in his career.

"I got injured 11 months ago, and the doctor advised surgery, but I’m still waiting for Hearts of Oak to take action," Ofori Antwi revealed.

He also shared that the club had instructed him to leave when he sought their assistance for his injury. "After I got injured, they told me to go home," he said, highlighting the lack of support he has received.

Despite the challenging circumstances, Ofori Antwi remains hopeful that Hearts of Oak will eventually provide the necessary aid for his surgery. "I believe Hearts of Oak will come to my aid and help me undergo the surgery," he added.

Addressing rumours about his departure, Ofori Antwi clarified that he still has a contract with the club, although he has been largely unused, making only eight league appearances before his injury.

However, Hearts of Oak has confirmed that they have parted ways with Eric Ofori Antwi ahead of the 2024/25 Ghana Premier League season, further complicating the goalkeeper's situation as he seeks to recover from his injury and continue his career.