The 2020/2021 Ghana Premier League season kicks off on 14th November 2020 when Aduana Stars host Aduana Stars in a cliffhanger at the Nana Agyemang Badu II Park at Dormaa.

But even before that we look at the foreign imports who will be gracing our pitches across various league centers with ten of them currently.

The foreign entourage is led by Asante Kotoko's Brazilian import Fabio Gama with Hearts of Oak having the most foreign players in their squad with three of them.

They are Abdul Mamane Lawali from Niger, Eric Dizan from Ivory Coast and Danjuma Ademola Kuti from Nigeria.

Surprisingly, Bechem United have two foreign imports with two of them namely Alhassan Troare and Boubacar Sadiki Doumbia all from Mali.

BELOW IS THE FULL LIST OF FOREIGN PLAYERS:

1. Fabio Gama - Asante Kotoko - Brazil

2. Ali Isah - Inter Allies - Nigeria

3. Alhassan Troare - Bechem United - Mali

4. Boubacar Sadiki Doumbia - Bechem United - Mali

5. Moussa Traore - Bechem United - Mali

6. Mohamed Bailou - Ashgold - Burkina Faso

7. Varney Boakai Sando - Karela United - Liberia

8. Abdul Mamane Lawali - Accra Hearts of Oak - Niger

9. Danjuma Ademola Kuti - Accra Hearts of Oak - Nigeria

10. Eric Dizan - Accra Hearts of Oak - Ivory Coast