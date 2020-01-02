3 hours ago

Accra Hearts of Oak are in real trouble as they host Medeama Sporting Club in their match day 2 Ghana Premier League match that comes off over the weekend.

The mauves and yellow have confirmed the availability of two key players Ibrahim Yaro and Kwasi Donsu for their Game Week 2 clash against Accra Hearts of Oak.

The duo missed their Game Week 1 triumph over Ebusua Dwarfs due to a delay in paperwork.

Kwasi Donsu and Ibrahim Yaro returned to the club following the expiration of their loan spell at USL side Colorado Spring Switchbacks FC months ago.

Donsu featured 16 times while Yaro made 18 appearances for the USL Championship side.

Medeama without these two key players pummeled Ebususa Dwarfs by 3-1 while Hearts of Oak lost at home by a lone goal against Berekum Chelsea resulting in them sacking their coach Kim Grant.

Coach Samuel Boadu and his charges would want to maintain their 100% record as they play Hearts of Oak in their first home game at their adopted Akoon Community Park.