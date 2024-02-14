8 minutes ago

Hearts of Oak's Public Relations Officer, Kwame Opare Addo, has disclosed that the club's new coach, Aboubakar Ouattara, was formally introduced to the board members during a recent meeting.

Ouattara, a seasoned 53-year-old coach with previous experience at Asante Kotoko and as the Technical Director of Morocco’s Wydad Club Athletic, recently inked a two-and-a-half-year deal with Hearts of Oak.

Opare Addo highlighted the significance of Ouattara's introduction to the board members, considering it a crucial step in the integration process.

In an interview with Asempa FM, Opare Addo remarked, "On Friday, there was a board meeting to present him to the board members and introduce him to the club as well. It’s going to be a two-and-a-half-year contract."

He also stressed the importance of recognizing Ouattara's achievements, asserting, "Some people are writing certain things and don’t want to credit Aboubakar Ouattara for the good work he has done at Wydad Club Athletic."

With Ouattara assuming the helm, Hearts of Oak anticipates the second round of the Ghana Premier League with renewed optimism.

The arrival of the experienced Ivorian tactician bolsters the team's technical leadership, and his formal introduction to the board members underscores the collaborative efforts aimed at propelling the club to greater heights.