2 hours ago

Hearts of Oak's management and their supporters' group, the National Chapters Committee (NCC), have called for fans to unite and support the team following a difficult start to the new season.

In a joint statement released ahead of the new campaign, both parties urged fans to embody the club’s “Never Say Die” spirit to help the team overcome challenges and improve its performance.

This appeal follows a disappointing 1-0 defeat to newly promoted Basake Holy Stars in the season opener, which led to frustration among fans.

The loss sparked a strong reaction from supporters, with some booing the players and head coach Aboubakar Ouattara. Security was required when a group of fans chased the coach’s car, demanding his resignation.

The joint statement emphasized the need for unity among supporters and stakeholders, stressing that a collective effort is essential for the club's success.

The management and the NCC highlighted that rallying behind the team is crucial to turning around their fortunes.

Fans were also encouraged to participate in the "Phobia4Life" project, which aims to enhance support for the club and strengthen its community ties.

Hearts of Oak, who narrowly avoided relegation in the past two seasons, are determined to avoid another struggle this year and have called on all fans to stand with the team through this challenging period.