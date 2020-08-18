1 hour ago

Spokes person for Hearts of Oak's Supporters wing the National Chapters Committee(NCC), Kobby Jones has slammed the club's management for grossly being incompetent for the exit of some key players of the club.

The club recently released five players after failing to agree on contract extension with them but this has attracted the fury of the Hearts of Oak fans as key man Joseph Esso.

Kobby Jones' comments stems from the management's decision to release star striker Joseph Esso and their inability to re-sign the player after the supporters intervened.

"Personally Joseph Esso can not be blamed for his exit from the club, neither can we blame the board chairman on this issue, rather we must blame management" he told Fox Fm.

"It was never the wish of the player to go for his release letter at our secretariat, since there was an upcoming meeting between the player and management, he had a call from the MD to that effect."

"Hearts of Oak must get a sporting director to take care of player transfers for us and allow Frederick Moore to concentrate on the business aspect," he added.