4 hours ago

Dr. Delali Anku-Adiamah, the newly appointed Managing Director of Hearts of Oak, has candidly acknowledged that clinching the title in the ongoing 2023/24 Ghana Premier League season may not be feasible for the club.

With 19 games played so far, the Phobians find themselves in the seventh position on the league table, tallying 27 points from six wins, nine draws, and four defeats.

In an interview, Mr. Anku-Adiamah conceded that while winning the Premier League remains a priority, it might not be achievable in the current campaign. However, he affirmed the club's commitment to reclaiming its historic success in the near future.

"As someone driven by competition, we always aspire to win," he stated on Asempa FM. "Although the league title may not be within reach this year, we remain focused on restoring the club to its former glory."

Anku-Adiamah emphasized the importance of adopting a winning mentality and consistent performance, highlighting the team's transition towards a more fluid and attacking style of football.

"While immediate success may not be guaranteed, our long-term vision is clear: to return to the summit of Ghanaian football," he added.