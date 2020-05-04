1 hour ago

Managing Director of Accra Hearts of Oak Frederick Moore has explained the enormous benefits the club will accrue in their partnership with GTV.

Mr Moore says the deal with the National Television lifts a huge burden on the club to allow them focus on other aspects of the managerial tasks.

Questions have been raised about the cash component of the deal but Frederick Moore explains the deal is rather saving the club "a lot of money".

“I know that in the last week, there was a lot of debate about whether there was any money involved in the GTV deal," he said in an interview with Oyerepa FM.

“If we had done it on our own without GTV Sports as partners, it would have cost us a lot of money so we are saving a huge amount of resources so we can concentrate the resources in other areas."

The Phobians announced the partnership agreement with the 24-hour dedicated sports channel, GTV Sports Plus recently as the club makes frantic efforts to stretch their tentacles beyond the shores of the capital.

The partnership will see the state broadcaster, GTV Sports Plus, telecast the training sessions, camping and show highlights of matches played by the former African champions which was confirmed by the Public Relations Officer of the club, Opare Addo.

According to Mr Moore, the deal will rather fetch both parties with financial benefits in the long run.

“It involves a revenue share of all the sponsors and marketing on the program, so it’s not totally without money and it’s not a sponsorship but partnership with good share of the money”.