1 hour ago

Former Managing Director of Hearts of Oak, Frederick Moore, has sounded the alarm over the club's perilous position in the Ghana Premier League, stressing the imperative to steer clear of relegation.

The Phobians have hit a rough patch in recent weeks, securing just one victory in their last five outings. This downturn in form has left them teetering just two points above the dreaded relegation zone.

A recent setback in the form of a 2-0 defeat to archrivals Asante Kotoko on match week 31 has further compounded the pressure on the team.

Currently sitting 15th in the league standings with 38 points from 31 games, Hearts of Oak faces a critical juncture as they gear up to host Nations FC in their upcoming match on May 31st.

Assessing the situation, Moore highlighted the challenge in pinpointing the root causes of Hearts of Oak's struggles but noted a palpable disconnect within the team.

Expressing his fervent hope for the club's survival, Moore underscored the collective effort required from all stakeholders, including coaches, players, the board, and supporters.

He emphasized the magnitude of the task at hand and called for unity to navigate the club through this challenging period.

With just three matches remaining, Hearts of Oak faces a daunting task in reversing their fortunes.

Crucial showdowns against Nations FC, Great Olympics, and Bechem United loom large on the horizon, demanding nothing short of a resolute performance from the entire Hearts of Oak fraternity.

As the season approaches its climax, the fervent hope of the Hearts of Oak faithful is for a strong finish that secures their cherished place in the Ghana Premier League.