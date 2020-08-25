1 hour ago

The old rickety Phobia bird will soon be a thing of the past as it will be consigned to the relics of history as the Phobians are set to introduce a brand new state of the art Hyundai bus.

Hearts of Oak new bus that was procured for them by their official insurance partners Starlife Assurance is now ready with the bus set to be handed over to the club next month.

They have been relying on an old out of date bus which has subjected the club to public ridicule and shame.

Board and management have swiftly acted together with their sponsors in procuring the new bus that will be a huge sigh of relief for the players and technical team and even their fans who have been taunted for too long.

It will help in easing their mobility and transportation from and to the various league centres across the country should it begin operations.