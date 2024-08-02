13 hours ago

Hearts of Oak are reportedly in advanced negotiations with Yejiman Sporting Academy to sign Black Starlets' attacking midfielder Theophilus Ayamga.

The Ghanaian giants are keen on securing Ayamga on a long-term deal.

Domestic transfer expert Shaban Mohammed has confirmed that discussions are progressing well, with Hearts of Oak eager to add the talented young player to their squad.

Ayamga, who impressed at the U-17 WAFU Championship held in Ghana in May, has caught the attention of the club due to his standout performances, especially during the group stage of the tournament.

Hearts of Oak's interest in Ayamga is driven by their desire to bolster their squad following a challenging season where they narrowly avoided relegation.

The club is focused on rebuilding and improving their performance, and signing promising players like Ayamga is part of their strategy to revamp their team.

The addition of Ayamga would align with Hearts of Oak’s commitment to nurturing young talent and helping players reach their full potential.

The club's pursuit of such promising prospects reflects their serious approach to enhancing their recruitment strategy.

Hearts of Oak will open their upcoming season with a match against newly promoted Basake Holy Stars in September.