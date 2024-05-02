10 hours ago

Hearts of Oak assistant coach Abdul Rahim Bashiru has provided an update on midfielder Glid Otanga's injury status following a collision in their recent match against Accra Lions.

Bashiru expressed confidence that Otanga would be available for their upcoming game against Berekum Chelsea despite sustaining a nose injury in the previous fixture.

Bashiru highlighted Otanga's importance to the team, acknowledging the challenges they face in his absence.

However, he remained optimistic about Otanga's swift recovery, stating, "Anytime there is no Otanga, we face a lot of problems but I think he will be ready before the Chelsea game for sure."

Despite the setback against Accra Lions, where Hearts of Oak suffered a narrow 1-0 defeat, Bashiru emphasized that their performance surpassed their opponents'.

He indicated the team's determination to bounce back in the upcoming match against Berekum Chelsea.

Hearts of Oak's recent form has been less than ideal, with the club securing just one win in their last six games, leaving them in 12th place on the Premier League standings with 35 points.

As they prepare to travel to the Golden City Park for the Matchday 29 fixture against Berekum Chelsea, Hearts of Oak hopes to secure a positive result and potentially welcome Otanga back to the squad, bolstering their midfield options.