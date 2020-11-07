21 minutes ago

Accra Hearts of Oak on Friday 6th November, 2020 paid a courtesy call on the national chief imam, Sheikh Osman Nuhu Shaributu at the Central Mosque at Abossey Okai.

The phobia contingent was led by Board member Alhaji Akambi as prayers were said for the team by the National Chief Imam.

Hearts returned from a two week residential camping at Elmina where they camped at the Glow Lamp Academy playing a host of friendly matches winning against Elmina Sharks and drawing against Proud United and Ebusua Dwarfs.

Ahead of the new season Accra Hearts of Oak will need divine intervention in order to break their 11 year league drought

Hearts will open the Ghana Premier League season with a crunch game against Aduana Stars at Dormaa Ahenkro on 14th November,2020.